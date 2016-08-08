Secluded Estate on the Kalihiwai Ridge Reservoir, Kauai

As featured on the cover of the Robb Report and Luxury Home Hawaii magazines, this estate spans 3.5 acres, with custom landscaping and stunning views. An infinity-edged pool and Jacuzzi is surrounded by over 3,000 square feet of decking and extensive outdoor covered living spaces, providing a venue for entertaining or a peaceful and romantic ambiance for enjoying the tropical lifestyle.

The house is built of exotic hardwoods, inside and out. Ironwood shingles on the roof, Ipe decks, and the interior flooring is solid Bankarai. Indonesian lava stone is used tastefully outside, with custom carved built-in pieces and copper gutters.

3.5 Acres | 4,482 sqft Living | 4BR / 3.5BA | Offered for $ 5.75M | MLS# 293145

