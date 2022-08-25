The dark exterior trim perfectly contrasts the natural woods that hug this angular home while blending the bronze anodized finish on the exterior. This finish allows for these large windows to provide amazing views and retain privacy from the passing boats of Lake Washington. This finish creates a reflective, warm tone on the exterior that appears completely clear from the interior. The reflections from the windows create a sense of entrancement, allowing the outdoor living space to feel disconnected from the realities of day-to-day.