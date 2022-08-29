“I just love looking at how the sun and the light enters the house,” says Augustin. “That's something that you can’t imagine in the rendering…You only experience it in full once you live in the place. I really enjoy discovering it still to this day, throughout the seasons.”
Neutral terrazzo flooring and plaster walls offer interest and texture in the upper level bath.
A skylight in the primary bath harnesses abundant sunlight for the space and gives the feeling of being outdoors. White Caesarstone quartz counters top pale maple cabinetry, lending a serene quality.
"In the kitchen, cluttered soffits were removed and a larger opening to the dining room was introduced."
“It was decided early on in the planning phase to honor the history and original architecture of this home and treat it primarily as a restoration project.”
The backsplash is made of large cement tiles that were sawed into smaller pieces and rearranged to give a mottled look. An appliance garage hides the "non-sexy things you want to put away," laughs Andrew—the blender, the toaster, and so on.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
A claw-foot tub is combined with a wall-hung sink and a contemporary medicine cabinet by Kerf, continuing the tension between old and new. A new skylight brings in plenty of sunlight.
The half-wall makes furniture arrangement in the living room a bit easier, as a couch can be placed against it to create a conversation area near the preserved window seat.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
Before: The front door opened to the fireplace. “You couldn’t put furniture around the fireplace in the original plan,” says Hale.
The firm shrank the footprint of the front porch to give the living room more interior space. New fir casework can be found throughout the renovation, and the siding is painted in Benjamin Moore Wrought Iron.