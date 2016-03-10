Sea Ranch Cabin

Our version of a classic Sea Ranch house, this is a carefully-considered home that is inherently tied to the land. The owners approached us asking for a residence that would take advantage of an incredible site – an 80-foot bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. This context provided potential for a beautiful space with spectacular views; however, building a house with access to these views was a known challenge due to Sea Ranch’s many design guidelines and regulations. In the end, we gave our client a home that drew on local building traditions, but also incorporated unique design ideas that thoughtfully responded to the restrictions of the site (both regulatory and environmental). Photos by: Ryan Hughes

