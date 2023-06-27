A light-filled bonus loft overlooking the main living area presents a cozy sleeping nook.
A picture window allows sweeping views to be enjoyed from the dining area and kitchen.
"When this unit became available in 2021, we jumped at the chance of owning a piece of Californian architectural history in a wonderful community,
Unit #6 is located in the award-winning Condominium One, the first building designed as part of the Sea Ranch development. Today, it is widely known as one of the most significant landmarks of post-war American Architecture.