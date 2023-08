The ethos behind Rööm stems from Timon’s three years of solo backpacking through Europe and Asia: “I’d always like to make a little sanctuary space where I could recharge. But you can’t be acquiring a bunch of things. When it was time to go… I could take it apart and then pack it together and drop it into the next place,” Timon elaborates. “I like things that can come apart and be put together again, but in a fun way, right?”