Schoolhouse Salvaged as a Cozy Cabin

Joining Shobac—a historic farm in Nova Scotia now filled with cabins available for rent—is a 1830 schoolhouse converted into a two-bedroom cottage. Rehabilitated by Brian MacKay-Lyons of MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, the one-room schoolhouse hails from the town of Chebogue. MacKay-Lyons purchased the decrepit structure—it had closed in 1950 and fallen into misuse—to save it from demolition, and restored and transported it to the Shobac site.