Collection by
Sarah Johnston
sauna
A private patio complete with an outdoor shower lies just off the master bedroom. The Cle tiles in the kitchen also feature here, unifying the outdoor space.
The sauna is heated with a woodburning stove that’s accessible from the deck outside.
Woods & Water outdoor bathing
The architects renovated and added multiple structures. A “spa shed” by the pool has a hot tub, an outdoor shower, and a sauna.
Bernie is heated using a Sawo 3.6kw heater, chosen in contrast to an infra-red for the experience and aroma of the traditional sauna set-up.
