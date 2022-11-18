Dwell House
a
Collection by
Albert Penner
Sauna
View
10
Photos
Firewood can be stored beneath the slatted benches, which can comfortably accommodate group sweats thanks to a second tier at the back. A large sauna stove was craftetd by Sam Shaw.
Large wood beams frame the sauna’s deck and outdoor shower area.
The sauna offers a “Scandinavian spa circuit of hot, cold, relax” with a shower and hammocks.
Down the hill from the main house, a tiny structure houses a sauna.
Tetere-Sulce finished the interior of the cabins and the sauna building with muted tones of gray and cream that can be seen in nature throughout the seasons in Latvia.
The flowers and herbs that grow around the cabins are harvested in the spring and summer and then dried for use during the winter months.
Guests can hit the spa for the day or retire to their cabin following a traditional sauna ritual.
Guests can sauna while looking out to the ponds, the trees, and the expanse of grassland.
