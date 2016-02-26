San Remo Apartment

Occupying an entire floor of the North tower in the historic San Remo building, this apartment has 360-degree city views. The vista was emphasized through the integration of reflective window jambs and the use of a muted color palette, allowing the exterior urban and park landscape to provide the color. While the pre-war program of rooms was maintained, the entry walls were demolished to create an open living, dining, and entry sequence. Crisp edges and contemporary details complement the original crown moldings and offer a dynamic juxtaposition between old and new.

Image Credit: © Elizabeth Felicella