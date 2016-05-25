San Francisco Meets Jackson Hole in a Modern Renovation

The clients, a couple who resides full-time in San Francisco, desired a new modern vacation home in Jackson Hole. Views were the determining factor in their selecting a house located on a butte overlooking the valley and adjacent mountain ranges. Built in 1992, this house was considered “contemporary” for its time with high ceilings, access to natural light and a connection to outside as opposed to many houses built in Jackson during this decade that were dark log structures. With “good bones” and a relatively coherent design, we collaborated with the Owners to renovate the entire house applying Scandinavian and British design influences.

Our reductive effort began with stripping out all of the fixed interior finishes including drywall, wall-to-wall carpeting, millwork, built-in concrete sofas and tile flooring. On the main level, new drywall was installed and the structural beams were stained a dark color to compliment the new ebony stained white oak floors. Custom concrete tiles in varying widths and lengths were added to the main living room wall to add depth and create a firebox surround. On the same wall, spaces were repurposed to accommodate custom steel shelves and a built in bar. Carpeted stair treads were removed and the entire stair was rebuilt with 3Form treads illuminated with LED lighting. The master bedroom and bathroom were reconfigured to maximize west-facing views. A new window package was installed throughout the house to replace failing windows and to take advantage of the mountain views. On the lower level, a powder room was added and the remaining three bedrooms, bathrooms and media room were all renovated.

On the exterior, a matte black standing seam metal roof replaced the cedar shake, new cedar siding was installed and the existing garage doors were clad in zinc panels. A significant landscaping effort created new outdoor spaces including a water feature, fire pit, porches and planting beds.