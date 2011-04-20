Salvation Mountain and Slab City

One of the highlights of my trip down to Borrego Springs and the Anza Borrego desert, was a detour to Salvation Mountain. A kind of folk art monument to god, Salvation Mountain is just outside Niland, California, at the edge of Slab City. It's a massive earthwork project begun 25 years ago by Leonard Knight, a man intent on sharing his message with the world: God is Love. Now, Knight has built up a truly stunning mountain of adobe, discarded tires, and some 10,000 gallons of paint that spreads his profound faith. It was a solid drive through the desert and around the Salton Sea, but this will go down as one of the most astounding things I've seen in my time at Dwell. Check out the slideshow to be astounded.