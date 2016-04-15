Salvade-Serenelli Renovation

The Salvade-Serenelli kitchen is designed after one of the most common tropical fruits in Miami: the coconut. With its dark outer skin and light creamy core, the fruit was used as a departure point for the design. The two high-gloss white enclosures and matching interior workings contrast with the rich chocolate tones of the wood cabinets; framing and emphasizing the main activity areas in the space. For the master bathroom, the Clients selected a mosaic slate that recalls the rock formations of their native Patagonia. The horizontal movement and layering of colors found therein provided the inspiration for the proposed bathroom cabinet design. A series of horizontal elements, combining solids and voids; incorporate a variety of mirrors, concealed storage, and open shelving. The guest bath, informed by the adjacent pool setting, involves a combination of boxy shapes and water-like surfaces. White rectilinear volumes and floating objects cantilever from the walls much like diving boards. The aqua-colored glass mosaics focus attention on the main wall, mimicking the sensual properties and endless movement of water.