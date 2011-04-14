Salone Satellite 2011

One of the most exciting perks of being lucky enough to attend Italy's Salone Internazionale del Mobile, also known as the Milan Furniture Fair, is having the opportunity to get a glimpse of undiscovered talent at Salone Satellite. Located at nearly the end of the sprawing Feriamilano exhibition complex, Salone Satellite is an area devoted to students, independent designers, and enterprising producers of design-forward prototypes in need of a manufacturer and a distributor. All year long, a carefully selected jury of design cognoscenti reviews submissions from all over the world, and grants access to a final tally of young hopefuls looking to make their introduction into the realm of high design. Check out our slideshow to see a few items that caught our eye today.