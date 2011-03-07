Salone Posters

In the beginning, there was Italy. When a handful of furniture manufacturers formed Cosmit in 1961, Salone Internazionale del Mobile was conceived to promote homegrown talent. In the subsequent half-century, the Milano fair went über-international and has since become the biggest design spectacle of the year. Here, we take a look back at how the graphic identity of the event has evolved. Buon compleanno, Salone!

