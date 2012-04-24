Salone 2012: EuroCucina

This year, at almost every stall at Eurocucina we felt at home, noticing a serious trend in kitchens and living rooms coming together. Whether the consequence of our shrinking urban environments, or comfort and functionality trumping tradition, the kitchen now dominates as the social center of the home, and companies are designing accordingly. The integration of table tops of all shapes, depths, heights and sizes, and in some cases even couches, into the kitchen, sent a clear and convincing message: the dining room is dead. Here are ten examples of the newest in kitchen design from Eurocucina, any of which we would be happy hanging out in.