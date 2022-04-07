SubscribeSign In
Summerhill House is a minimal residence located in Toronto, Canada, designed by AKB. In the leafy residential enclave of Summerhill in midtown Toronto, AKB have designed an unabashedly contemporary and exceedingly functional home for a professional couple with a young child. The new 3,900-square-foot home utilizes the foundation and side walls of a previous house on site, and occupies the footprint of the original building with only a modest expansion at the rear. The three-story datum of the neighboring homes is maintained.
Built in the haylofts of former stables, three loft-style apartments with ample windows and clay plaster walls each have their own personality. Stable North, pictured above, sleeps two in the bedroom and two others in a mezzanine space.
The fabric wall art and pillows in the living room are by Designwork, a zero-waste textile project crafted from recycled Eileen Fisher clothing.
Interior designer Heidi Lachapelle chose unfussy furnishings with clean lines. “Nothing should feel decorative or unnecessary,” she says. “We looked for things that would age beautifully to speak to the wabi-sabi concept.” The oak daybed is by Bautier, the indoor/outdoor rug is by Dash & Albert, and the trapezoidal cushions on the concrete bench nod to similar ones that the wife saw at Georgia O’Keefe’s home and studio. The Scandinavian-inspired fireplace throws heat from two sides.
Rustic, Scandinavian-style The Hut, in Ohio, is a true family affair; the sustainable cabin, covered in cedar shingles, was built by architect Greg Dutton and his brother and father. Inside, views are amplified through a 25-foot wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.
