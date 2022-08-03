The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
A sink by Duravit sits in the bathroom with a pan faucet by Zuchetti.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
The frame introduces a pop of green-painted aluminum to differentiate the new glass house from the more traditional spaces inside.
The bathroom's large windows brighten the room, while encouraging long, lazy soaks in the bathtub.
Here, the pitcher is a 1960’s West German Vessel from Rudi Rocket, and the Kristall Soap Dish is by Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
Natural forms and a neutral palette of stucco and wood bring a refined touch to interior spaces.