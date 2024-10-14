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Collection by Sherri Lowe Orton

salishan

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BEFORE: The exterior of the home.
BEFORE: The exterior of the home.
The primary bedroom features a spacious en-suite bath, complete with white oak cabinetry and a glass shower.
The primary bedroom features a spacious en-suite bath, complete with white oak cabinetry and a glass shower.
Bess describes the original stain of the house as a "muted mustard yellow,
Bess describes the original stain of the house as a "muted mustard yellow,