Salem House

Salem House

The materials, Japanese-style burnt wood, Canadian dark wood, and concrete, accentuate simplicity while simultaneously adding depth.
Master Bedroom
Master Ensuite
The owners of the Field House in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, wanted their home to have a sense of place within the forested plot of land.
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
