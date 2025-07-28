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Collection by Simone Hashmi

SALA (Living Room)

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“To sum it all up, we're happy watching the light change through the day, happy listening to the birds, happy having our books organized, happy bringing friends home and sharing the space with them, talking for hours,” says Ángel. “The house reflects all of that, and we're very, very happy about it.”
“To sum it all up, we're happy watching the light change through the day, happy listening to the birds, happy having our books organized, happy bringing friends home and sharing the space with them, talking for hours,” says Ángel. “The house reflects all of that, and we're very, very happy about it.”
Custom cherry millwork showcase the couple's book collection beside a new door outside. Sierra Pacific Windows with Douglas fir framing provide light during the day, while a George Nelson Bubble Saucer pendant illuminates the room at night.
Custom cherry millwork showcase the couple's book collection beside a new door outside. Sierra Pacific Windows with Douglas fir framing provide light during the day, while a George Nelson Bubble Saucer pendant illuminates the room at night.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.
Today the living room reflects the family’s personalities, interests, and collections. A contemporary light fixture brings renewed energy to the space.
Today the living room reflects the family’s personalities, interests, and collections. A contemporary light fixture brings renewed energy to the space.
The minimalist residence was converted from a mattress factory about 30 years ago.
The minimalist residence was converted from a mattress factory about 30 years ago.
An array of vibrant artworks backdrop Hay’s Mags sofa, paired with a vintage Italian coffee table, Muuto Pull floor lamp, and Moroccan rug from Abra in Budapest.
An array of vibrant artworks backdrop Hay’s Mags sofa, paired with a vintage Italian coffee table, Muuto Pull floor lamp, and Moroccan rug from Abra in Budapest.
The pendant in the bedroom is by Isamu Noguchi, and the duvet was made by a friend of Aa-ron’s, artist Ellen Rutt. Another painting by Aaron hangs beside the bed.
The pendant in the bedroom is by Isamu Noguchi, and the duvet was made by a friend of Aa-ron’s, artist Ellen Rutt. Another painting by Aaron hangs beside the bed.
The home's aesthetic approach, from design language to materiality, is inspired by the region's rural building forms and beach house vernacular.
The home's aesthetic approach, from design language to materiality, is inspired by the region's rural building forms and beach house vernacular.