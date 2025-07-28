SALA (Living Room)
“To sum it all up, we're happy watching the light change through the day, happy listening to the birds, happy having our books organized, happy bringing friends home and sharing the space with them, talking for hours,” says Ángel. “The house reflects all of that, and we're very, very happy about it.”
The cabinetry and the rebuilt fireplace—with an asymmetrical hearth and curved mantel—give the music room a retro vibe. “We spent so much time getting that right,"”says Jacoby. “The original fireplace had these curves; we wanted to echo them in the redesigned space.” The glossy green tiles surrounding the fireplace are double-glazed Heath Ceramics 2x4s in a luminous Jade hue.