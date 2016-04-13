Saint Frank Coffee

Saint Frank is a coffee bar focused on relationally-sourced coffee from small-scale growers.

Saint Frank's owners were looking for entirely new aesthetic that alters expectations for a coffee shop—in keeping with their goal of changing expectations for coffee.

This design is restrained rethinking of a tall and narrow space—a former nail salon—with a single-minded goal of maximizing the relationship between the customer, the barista, and the coffee.

The simple yet rich material palette accentuates the abundance of natural light pouring into the soaring retail space. The clean lines and spare counters remove all visual barriers between the staff and the clientele.