Sachem's Head House

Our work explores the intersection of design and building production. We recognize building as a medium through which architectural ideas are most forcefully explored and unforgivingly expressed; as an undertaking that consumes physical and environmental resources as it irrevocably alters the character and culture of a place.

We seek to take the greatest possible advantage of those resources that we claim in the process of design and construction. The work in our studio and fabrication facility is fed by research and analysis of the sites we engage, the programs we shape, and the materials and methods we implement. In delicate coastal and interior wetland and woodland areas, as well as in urban and neighborhood settings, we explore and employ innovative environmental technologies and low impact building practices to reduce energy consumption and maximize the use of renewable materials in our buildings. We maintain, as a fundamental principle of our architecture, that broad-ranging inquiry and excellent planning and design are the most effective means of achieving true sustainability. The ethic of economy, simplicity, and sensitivity that underlies ecological design transcends the practice of architecture. The principles that seek to protect and preserve our natural environment are also those that work to restore and strengthen our cities and towns and provide enduring resources for their citizens.

