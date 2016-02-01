40+ Homes With Exposed Beams: Rustic to Modern

We've selected 40+ great photos of modern homes with exposed beams. The exposed beams of wood, metal and cement in are wonderful architectural details. One of our favorites is the Gesner’s house for John Scantlin,1965, highlighting the structure of the single ridge beam, and its lateral rib-like beams, rising up and out toward the view.

From rustic pine beams, to massive metal spans, we think exposed beam ceilings add drama and lay bare the architecture too easily overlooked from the interior of a home. Exposed beams and a cantilevered loft soar over one of the homes below, how's that for drama?

Uncovering the original concrete surfacing of the columns, which are unusually thick thanks to the building’s original industrial function, was a major undertaking. Covered in successive layers of white paint, a team worked for over a week to expose the concrete, revealing the space’s gritty character.