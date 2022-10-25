SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jordan deBree

Rural Hotel

View 26 Photos
The windows are Zola, a brand that designs European-style windows, which are built "like an old-fashioned refrigerator that seals against a tight gasket with a latch."
The windows are Zola, a brand that designs European-style windows, which are built "like an old-fashioned refrigerator that seals against a tight gasket with a latch."
When customizing the front door, clean vertical lines and simple hardware were the top priorities for the Stauffers. The Level Bolt was able to make the existing lock smart while also maintaining the design integrity of their chosen hardware.
When customizing the front door, clean vertical lines and simple hardware were the top priorities for the Stauffers. The Level Bolt was able to make the existing lock smart while also maintaining the design integrity of their chosen hardware.
The custom front door provides a peek-a-boo moment for arriving guests. Many of the design moments, including the slotted stair rail, were designed with the Southern exposure in mind. "The light really streams through and highlights those things and you get shifting shadows and shapes throughout the day,
The custom front door provides a peek-a-boo moment for arriving guests. Many of the design moments, including the slotted stair rail, were designed with the Southern exposure in mind. "The light really streams through and highlights those things and you get shifting shadows and shapes throughout the day,
In the kitchen, a seemingly flat-file cabinet is actual a deep storage space for pots and pans. "It's imbuing those character things that you might have found at an estate sale and bringing it in in a really practical, beautiful, cleaner, modern way,
In the kitchen, a seemingly flat-file cabinet is actual a deep storage space for pots and pans. "It's imbuing those character things that you might have found at an estate sale and bringing it in in a really practical, beautiful, cleaner, modern way,
An inviting entry nook—now featuring an Album surfboard and Cultiver towels—welcomes guests to the house.
An inviting entry nook—now featuring an Album surfboard and Cultiver towels—welcomes guests to the house.
Backdrop’s After Hours, a soft charcoal hue, gives Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown’s home in Woodland Hills, California, sleek curb appeal. Lund Sconces by Kuzco Lighting punctuate the exterior, and the streamlined garage doors are by Amarr.
Backdrop’s After Hours, a soft charcoal hue, gives Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown’s home in Woodland Hills, California, sleek curb appeal. Lund Sconces by Kuzco Lighting punctuate the exterior, and the streamlined garage doors are by Amarr.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
Studio Junction transformed a two-story apartment above Mjölk, Juli Daoust and John Baker’s design boutique on Toronto’s busy Dundas Street West, into a tranquil space. A courtyard joins the living room and the open kitchen and dining area.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property there and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site.
Eames chairs surround the live-edge dining table on a terrace.
Eames chairs surround the live-edge dining table on a terrace.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property in Valle de Bravo and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site. Architects Sánchez and Carlos Mar created a home with three volumes using board-formed concrete walls accented with charred wood.
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property in Valle de Bravo and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site. Architects Sánchez and Carlos Mar created a home with three volumes using board-formed concrete walls accented with charred wood.
Friends often camp out at the guesthouse, but on most days, the couple enjoy it as a workspace.
Friends often camp out at the guesthouse, but on most days, the couple enjoy it as a workspace.
The expansive glazing allows the occupants to appreciate not just the views, but shifting light and shadow play throughout the day.
The expansive glazing allows the occupants to appreciate not just the views, but shifting light and shadow play throughout the day.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
The exterior palette and form of the house complements the natural environment.
The exterior palette and form of the house complements the natural environment.
“We wanted the entry to give a sense of the house without giving too much away—and to draw the eye to the glazed entry gallery and the beach and hills beyond,” says architect Ben Shields. “We also wanted to start to materially tell the story of the house.”
“We wanted the entry to give a sense of the house without giving too much away—and to draw the eye to the glazed entry gallery and the beach and hills beyond,” says architect Ben Shields. “We also wanted to start to materially tell the story of the house.”
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
The motorized glass windows can be raised to connect the interior with the terrace.
The motorized glass windows can be raised to connect the interior with the terrace.

6 more saves