Rural Hotel
The custom front door provides a peek-a-boo moment for arriving guests. Many of the design moments, including the slotted stair rail, were designed with the Southern exposure in mind. "The light really streams through and highlights those things and you get shifting shadows and shapes throughout the day,
In search of a quiet getaway that could double as a vacation and holiday hub for extended family and friends, a Mexico City couple found a three-and-a-half-acre property in Valle de Bravo and reached out to architect Javier Sánchez to come up with a design that would make the most of the site. Architects Sánchez and Carlos Mar created a home with three volumes using board-formed concrete walls accented with charred wood.
6 more saves