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Collection by Bob Dinetz

Rural

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From the patio, large sliding glass doors lead to the great room, facilitating seamless indoor/outdoor flow.
From the patio, large sliding glass doors lead to the great room, facilitating seamless indoor/outdoor flow.
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Materials
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Materials
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Materials
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Materials
The kitchen opens to the stairwell and dining room, creating what architect Sky Lanigan calls a "feathered" connection between old and new rather than distinct rooms.
The kitchen opens to the stairwell and dining room, creating what architect Sky Lanigan calls a "feathered" connection between old and new rather than distinct rooms.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Architect Themis Haralabides of the design-build studio reBuild Workshop helped the new owners of this landmarked 1897 brownstone in Brooklyn’s Park Slope Historic District on a top-to-bottom remodel. The original parquet floors, entry bench, and door were saved.
Architect Themis Haralabides of the design-build studio reBuild Workshop helped the new owners of this landmarked 1897 brownstone in Brooklyn’s Park Slope Historic District on a top-to-bottom remodel. The original parquet floors, entry bench, and door were saved.
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
“CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days,” nARCHITECTS tells us. “The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array.”
Between the white-oak flooring and mixed-grain cedar ceiling planks, you'll find clean white drywall—a pleasing visual break from all the wood.
Between the white-oak flooring and mixed-grain cedar ceiling planks, you'll find clean white drywall—a pleasing visual break from all the wood.
Pental tiles surround the tub and line the shelf in the ensuite.
Pental tiles surround the tub and line the shelf in the ensuite.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"All of the closet doors in the hallway were custom built with matte-black hardware to match the black accents in the kitchen and living room area,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"All of the closet doors in the hallway were custom built with matte-black hardware to match the black accents in the kitchen and living room area,
Shahane changed the layout and in so doing, restored the window to its original larger size. Heath Ceramics tile wraps the room, Stone White on the floor and Modern Blue on the walls. A Foscarini Gregg sconce hangs above the Azzura Ceramica Elegance Squared sink.
Shahane changed the layout and in so doing, restored the window to its original larger size. Heath Ceramics tile wraps the room, Stone White on the floor and Modern Blue on the walls. A Foscarini Gregg sconce hangs above the Azzura Ceramica Elegance Squared sink.
After: At the master bathroom's bathtub, the architect turned an existing water feature into a planter.
After: At the master bathroom's bathtub, the architect turned an existing water feature into a planter.
While Kari cooks, Mark often DJ's from a station stocked with records and custom-built speakers.
While Kari cooks, Mark often DJ's from a station stocked with records and custom-built speakers.
"I love everything about our primary suite—the giant blackout curtains that swoosh just right when you open them to let the morning sun in through the big windows or close them to turn the world off at night,
"I love everything about our primary suite—the giant blackout curtains that swoosh just right when you open them to let the morning sun in through the big windows or close them to turn the world off at night,
The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.

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