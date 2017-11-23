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Collection by Dirk De Pree

Rural

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The home has stunning views from its location in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
The home has stunning views from its location in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
In Darby, Montana, just steps from the Bitterroot River, John Shoemaker and Greg Case built a home base for their fly-fishing group vacations.
In Darby, Montana, just steps from the Bitterroot River, John Shoemaker and Greg Case built a home base for their fly-fishing group vacations.
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
A swing hangs from one of the home’s original beams. “It was a gift from friends in New York,” says Onur. “The girls spend hours on it.”
Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,
Construction wrapped in summer 2024, and Lawler's parents send him regular texts about how much they love their new home. "Our goal with our clients is always to get invited back, and with my parents, that's thankfully the case,
Located in Springfield, Missouri, this modern farmhouse designed by Kansas-City based firm Hufft Projects exudes the traditional vernacular of Kansas with an updated take on the conventional form. The rolling hills and expansive land resemble the tone of quaint Marquette.
Located in Springfield, Missouri, this modern farmhouse designed by Kansas-City based firm Hufft Projects exudes the traditional vernacular of Kansas with an updated take on the conventional form. The rolling hills and expansive land resemble the tone of quaint Marquette.
Settled in the late 1800s in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Snuck Farm is still run by the same family but has now transformed from a traditional farmhouse into a community-oriented organization. The farm’s mission it to promote a sustainable lifestyle and to produce fresh, organic food that benefits the entire community. Louise Hill of Louise Hill Design collaborated with Lloyd Architects studio to design a new barn which combines public, private and work spaces.
Settled in the late 1800s in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Snuck Farm is still run by the same family but has now transformed from a traditional farmhouse into a community-oriented organization. The farm’s mission it to promote a sustainable lifestyle and to produce fresh, organic food that benefits the entire community. Louise Hill of Louise Hill Design collaborated with Lloyd Architects studio to design a new barn which combines public, private and work spaces.
Tasked with creating a multi-use guest pavilion on a relatively small Northern California vineyard lot that could also host sit down dinners for up to 60 people, designers at Anderson Architects started by asking the key questions: “Where should it be within the property?” “How much floor area do we need for a 60 person dinner?” “How much volume do we need for a basketball court?” “We also always tell ourselves to look at the landscape first, let it dominate and lead it through. The building took the form of a large Napa Valley barn.
Tasked with creating a multi-use guest pavilion on a relatively small Northern California vineyard lot that could also host sit down dinners for up to 60 people, designers at Anderson Architects started by asking the key questions: “Where should it be within the property?” “How much floor area do we need for a 60 person dinner?” “How much volume do we need for a basketball court?” “We also always tell ourselves to look at the landscape first, let it dominate and lead it through. The building took the form of a large Napa Valley barn.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
A worm filter system treats all of the home’s black water, producing fertilizer to regenerate the soil.
A worm filter system treats all of the home’s black water, producing fertilizer to regenerate the soil.

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