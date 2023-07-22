SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Katie Sexton

RR Renovation

View 4 Photos
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.