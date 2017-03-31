Subscribe
Soak Up the Creative Vibes of London’s East End at One of These Rental Homes or Hotels
If you want to spend time close to London’s historic center, but not in the thick of heavy tourist activity, then staying in...
Michele Koh Morollo
20 Desert Homes
The desert, a wilderness of rock and hardscrabble, has had a profound impact on human culture, design and our collective...
Dwell
20 Dream Kitchens
The kitchen can often be the main gathering point of a home, so why not make it stand out?
Emma Geiszler
50 Dashing Dining Rooms
Pull up a chair and gather around the table for our very own supper club.
Dwell
5 Tiny Homes on Wheels
Small and cozy, these gorgeously furnished mobile homes will convince you to downsize and hit the road in minutes.
Dwell
10 Charming Brick Interiors
There is something so aesthetically pleasing about brick.
Dwell
How-To Design with Patterned Rugs
Decorating with statement rugs is often challenging, so here are some tips and tricks to help guide the process.
Dora Vanette
The Pantone Choice: Top 10 Colors for Spring 2017
Out with the old, in with the new.
Annie Fleming
10 Hip Wallpaper Designs
Wallpaper is a homes' best friend. The popular material changes boring white walls into incredible murals.
Dwell
22 Modern Prefab Companies That Every Homebuyer Can Rely On
To put it simply, prefab homes are fabulous.
Annie Fleming
9 Unusual Modern Bathrooms
Don't just tile the bathroom floor: tile the walls and ceiling, too. No windows? No problem! Mirrored walls? Why not!
Red, Red, and More Red! 20 Bold Interiors That Make a Statement
The color red symbolizes many things, including strength, radiance, confidence, and of course, love.
10 Ideas For the Minimalist Bathroom of Your Dreams
Possibly one of the most important rooms in your home—a sleek and simple bathroom can easily be aesthetically pleasing without...
15 Modern Additions to Traditional Homes
We believe that building a new addition (or many) to your home is exciting.
10 Open Kitchen Solutions That Will Get Things Cooking
In some sense, the kitchen is the center of the home—a warm, cozy spot where everyone tends to gather.
10 Exquisitely Modern Homes in Italy
Italy: a place where wine flows like water, pasta is consumed all day long, and beautiful homes are located.
15 Flower Arrangements That Will Brighten Your Home on Valentine's Day
It's almost Valentine's day, which means flowers sales are going to go through the roof.
Make Your Space Look Bigger: 10 Lofted Bedrooms
We believe that there are many awesome advantages to having a loft in your home.
10 Surreal Tree Houses That Will Make Your Childhood Dreams Come True
Who says that grown-ups can’t have tree house goals?
Cozy and Compact: 10 Tiny Homes in the Big Apple
The motto "the bigger the better" simply doesn't exist in our book.