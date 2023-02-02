Rosie
Nato Studio added new lights to the already remodeled kitchen, including TK pendants over the island and sconces from Triple Seven. “For the lighting selections, we were looking for very natural materials that have a timeless feel, like brass and milk glass, as opposed to bringing in something that looked too contemporary,” says Cuttle.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
The island and cabinets, fashioned from remilled Douglas-fir beams salvaged from upstate New York, sport inexpensive drawers from Ikea. The Carrara marble for the sink surround also came from the firm’s warehouse, from a section of slab orphaned from an earlier commission. A Viking chimney wall hood tops a free-standing range by Bluestar.
“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
If you frequently entertain guests in your home, or love holding long leisurely dinner parties on the weekends, it’s a good idea to keep these points in mind when designing or remodeling your kitchen. Here are some tips on how to turn this functional area into a space that's fit and fun for gatherings.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.