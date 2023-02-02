SubscribeSign In
Collection by Lisa Callaghan

Rosie

Nato Studio added new lights to the already remodeled kitchen, including TK pendants over the island and sconces from Triple Seven. “For the lighting selections, we were looking for very natural materials that have a timeless feel, like brass and milk glass, as opposed to bringing in something that looked too contemporary,” says Cuttle.
The vintage dining table was the client’s own, while the sideboard is from Croft House and the rug from Nanimarquina, via TRNK.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
common area
Another customization of the Basis Linoleum in olive with handles,edges and counter tops done in natural oak.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
The island and cabinets, fashioned from remilled Douglas-fir beams salvaged from upstate New York, sport inexpensive drawers from Ikea. The Carrara marble for the sink surround also came from the firm’s warehouse, from a section of slab orphaned from an earlier commission. A Viking chimney wall hood tops a free-standing range by Bluestar.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
“My favorite aspect of the project would have to be the custom-built planter/light box suspended over the island bench,” says interior designer Kate Lucas. “The cascading plants bring a gorgeous green accent to the interiors. I also have a soft spot for the herringbone floor.” The custom planter box was built by local furniture maker and friend Lee Gratton of Gratton Design.
In the kitchen, honed Welsh slate tops pale English Sycamore cabinetry.
If you frequently entertain guests in your home, or love holding long leisurely dinner parties on the weekends, it’s a good idea to keep these points in mind when designing or remodeling your kitchen. Here are some tips on how to turn this functional area into a space that's fit and fun for gatherings.
Tweak, another kitty, sits at the brass-clad kitchen island on a Ghost stool by Philippe Starck.
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
