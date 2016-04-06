Room At The Inn

meet the estate trentham, the look sharp work of interior designers gardener & marks. doesn’t this look like an awfully nice place to stay? located in australia, it’s an original 1902 three bedroom federation house set amongst beautiful gardens in the heart of trentham just over one hour from melbourne. gardener & marks made it so cozy and warm — the living room is filled with wall to wall sofas to laze and relax on or choose to curl up and read in front of the wood fire in winter. open the double french doors to the north facing summer garden in the warmer months. turkish and hand crocheted rugs adorn the floors while oversized light fittings, cushions, throws, were all hand made for the space and for you to enjoy. sounds like a pretty dreamy retreat, right?