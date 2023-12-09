Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Robertson

One of the bedrooms gets lots of California sun, and access to a small patio outside.
Clasen kept the layout as is, and refreshed the room with coats of white paint that brightened the space and unified the overhead wood accents. Midcentury-inspired furnishings coordinate with the history.
The family can now enjoy spending time together and alone in the several sun-filled nooks created by the smart partition of the living room.
Paul-Louis and Elena selected their own furniture and accessories—totalling €6.6K—from various sources including beloved French home decor store Caravane.
The original stone fireplace serves as a subtle partition between the living and dining areas.
Steps from the living area is the bright, airy kitchen, complete with custom walnut millwork, floating shelves, poured concrete slab countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances.
Stacked tiles from Spanish company Porcelanosa line the wall behind the sink and in the shower. Antonio bought the Peill & Putzler Wave pendants when he lived in Germany.
A view from the sleeping space into the living area, where Ligne Roset sofas sit on an IKEA carpet under a vintage Lightolier chandelier. A custom curtain rod bends onto the adjacent wall so that the drapery does not obscure any of the window. "There is strong light and shadows in the apartment," Antonio says.
LC7 chairs, originally designed by Charlotte Perriand in 1928 and later co-created with Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret for Cassina, surround the dining table. Antonio purchased these 1970s specimens when living in London.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
outdoor living area
living room and modern wood stove
Kitchen looking out onto the deck
waterside view
side view with lift and slides onto stone terrace cliff
fireplace and indoor/outdoor lift and slides
