Ever since reading Robert Venturi and Denise Scott Brown's seminal text Learning from Las Vegas as an undergraduate architecture student, I've developed a deep love of the dynamism of streetscapes and, of course, the decorated shed, epitomized by Long Island's Big Duck. One of the highlights of attending Las Vegas Market late January was visiting the special exhibitions installed for the show. Among them were selections from the Robert Venturi Print Collection, on loan from the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego. Here are a few of my favorites.