Collection by David Baker Architects
Rivermark Interiors
This building is the pioneer affordable housing in West Sacramento’s developing 188-acre Bridge District. Situated on a formerly developed disused industrial lot at the heart of future dense development, the Rivermark provides 70 affordable family apartments in close proximity to the riverfront, Raley Field, and downtown Sacramento.
The project features extensive common uses, including a breezy lobby and mailroom, a sunny management office suite, and creative and flexible common areas.