The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
“We have no cell service, no Internet, and no phone—the lights are powered by the sun, the water comes from the sky, and it’s just wonderful,
The semi-enclosed kitchen has a barbecue and a two-burner propane stove from Coleman. The Gersby bookcase, kitchen cabinets and countertop are also from Ikea while the drop cloth is from Chicago Canvas and Supplies.
Nathalie and Greg perch on the front steps on a sunny summer day.
Nathalie and Greg Kupfer used salvaged and gifted materials to construct a tiny cabin in Alberta, Canada. They spent $2,109 on the build and recouped $2,087 by selling items they had obtained by bartering.