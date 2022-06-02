Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
River House

Most of the cabin’s interior is dedicated to the generous open floorplan living space.
A timber-framed screened porch gives guests a place to sit outside without being swarmed by mosquitos.
William relaxes on an antique Art Deco settee in the living room.
Concrete floors and an Ikea kitchen and spice rack make for an affordable, cleanly geometric aesthetic at the back of the bottom floor. The appliances are by Frigidaire, and the black countertops are sealed with Eco Tuff by Eco Procote.
Pine plywood sourced from Specialised Panel Products has been fitted between the dining rafters and under the kitchen rafters, as well as in door frames throughout the ground floor.
Rowan was given the oversized dining table at the end of a theatre production, when she used to work as a theatre producer. The chairs were from an antique store called A Touch of Dust.
The extension’s exterior walls and roof is wrapped in Scottish larch cladding.
“We had a child and made a commitment to take care of my mother. We had to figure out a solution for housing us all with the right privacy and comfort,” says Ilga Paskovskis, owner of the Granny Pad.
A glazed wall lining the staircase allows natural light to sweep across the various levels.
In the living room, a Söderhamn sectional sofa from IKEA joins a Molded Plastic Rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a Jøtul stove. The burlap pillows were crafted by Cori out of coffee bean sacks. “She has ideas about making stuff that I would never think of,” says Craig.
Artist Cori Creed stands in the kitchen of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Cori made the ceramic dinnerware and pendants, while Craig built the kitchen island and installed the plywood ceiling with the help of his stepfather.
A green marble island effortlessly takes center stage in the kitchen.
The original run-down shed wasn’t very functional: The roof leaked, the carpet had sprouted mold, and the narrow quarters were sectioned off as two parking spots and two office spaces. So Ella engaged Mutuus Studio to help figure out an optimal design for the 360-square-foot shed—one that would encompass garden shed, exercise room, office, playroom, and outdoor dining space all while staying within a modest budget of less than $40,000.
The master suite is warmed by a Badger 3112 woodstove by Morsø.
Eleven-year-old Jamie sits on the bed with family dog, Bokkie. All materials chosen for this project have a specific relationship with South Africa and its design vernacular. The cork wall is a nod to the country's indigenous cork bush.
