At Dwell we've long been fans of the Chicago architecture firm Studio Gang Architects. Headed up by the nation's fastest rising female architect Jeanne Gang, the company is responsible not just for a number of very fine houses, but the new Aqua Tower in Chicago as well. On the heels of such success comes a book about Studio Gang's work titled Reveal: Studio Gang Architects. The book is out now from Princeton Architectural Press, and we've got a preview of what's inside. It's a mix of individual projects, models, and points of inspiration and offers a peek inside the process of a very exciting group of architects indeed. And be sure to dig the hot design by Elizabeth Azen.