Restored Fire House in Manhattan

Cloud9 Smart has won Gold at the 2015 Electronic House Home of the Year Awards with this architectural relic.

A 3 floor, 5,625 square foot brownstone on the Upper East Side in Manhattan that went through 3 Transformations.

From a Fire Patrol House in the 1800's, sold to the American Alpine Club in 1879 to serve as its Headquarters, to an Art Gallery in the 1900's, to its final changeover of being a Smart Home to a family of four in 2011.

Cloud9 Smart blended the latest home technology in a historic environment. See for yourself.

Systems and Equipment that have been integrated:

Control: Control4

Lighting Control: Control4

TVs: Samsung

Speakers: Sonance, Bowers & Wilkins, McIntosh

A/V Components: Apple TV

Networking: Netgear, Ruckus