Restaurants and Bars by Brooklyn Studio hOmE

Brooklyn design studio hOmE, run by brothers Evan and Oliver Haslegrave, is the duo behind a number of beloved restaurants, bars, and retail spaces in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Their projects are united by a simple material palette—wood, tile, and stone abound—paired with geometric touches and elegant lighting. Oliver will join us at Dwell on Design NY on October 9 to chat about how the firm has developed a marketable design aesthetic. Click through the slideshow to see some of the duo's spaces, and buy your tickets to the show here.