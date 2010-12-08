Resnick Pavilion at LACMA

I was down in Los Angeles at the end of last week and between visiting clients, attending the Divine Design benefit, and generally sitting in traffic, it was a miracle I got a minute to myself. I did however manage a two-hour stop at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to have a look at the newest museum by the fine Italian architect Renzo Piano. Piano's California Academy of Sciences here in San Francisco, Morgan Library addition in New York, and Pompidou Centre in Paris are all excellent buildings so I was excited to see what the man was up to at LACMA. The Lynda and Stewart Resnick Pavilion opened just this autumn and by my lights is a splendid addition to LACMA's ever-expanding arts campus. Check out the slideshow of images I took.