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d
Collection by
Daniel Cordon
Residential
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37
Photos
Michael Cooper and Ailsa Wong spent weekends camping out on their Catskills property before calling on longtime friend Tom Gluck to design a low-impact home that floats above the forest floor.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
The natural aged cedar exterior is protected by a steel roof.
The 3,200-square-foot home is connected to a shed out back, which has an office and storage space.
Bubble wrap addition exterior
Dunham Robinson transformed a couple's new apartment with a warm entry sequence defined by an oak storage piece in the foyer.
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