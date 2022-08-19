Rentals
Perched in Sicily's Monte Cofano Nature Reserve, this one-bedroom home—which was once an agricultural storehouse—offers views of an unspoiled natural landscape, from the mountains to the sea. Original details, such as exposed beams and stone walls line the interiors, while a large, partially shaded patio extends the charm outside.
A careful conversion of an old stone farmhouse, this luxury estate marries the beauty of the home’s original masonry with new elements of glass and Corten steel. While working with the existing stone envelope, the new home was opened up on all sides to highlight views of the expansive oak forest, and Mediterranean Sea beyond.