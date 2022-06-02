SubscribeSign In
Bold color is embraced in the home’s first bathroom, with tilework by Trend Mosiacs. Faucets are by Grohe and vanities are by Hastings. A Flos Glo-Ball pendant light illuminates the space.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by home- owners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late- period masterpiece. It makes use of the “Schindler frame,” an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs.
The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.
"Maintaining sight lines to the outdoors and the adjacent den, we introduced a connectivity that transforms the kitchen into the center of family life,
The couple wanted the house to be very open and connected, but still have a sense of rooms within it. As a result, most of the rooms are open, without doors—including a bathroom that looks out to the laneway.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
