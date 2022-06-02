Renovation Ideas
Rudolph M. Schindler’s Kallis House, recently restored by home- owners Susan Orlean and John Gillespie, is often referred to as the Austrian-born architect’s late- period masterpiece. It makes use of the “Schindler frame,” an adaptation that allowed him to design large glazed openings and thin ceilings and roofs.
Once unkempt terrain (1), the lot was replanted by Elysian Landscapes. Board-formed concrete walls now hold a lush collection of Bloodgood Japanese maple trees, Canyon Prince wild rye grasses, and Blue Fox Tail agaves. A Spun stool by Heatherwick Studio for Magis joins an outdoor furniture set by Plain Air.