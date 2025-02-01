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Collection by Ski Home Limited

Renovation from Old to Modern

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The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
Passive House design strategies meet zippy hues and patterns, from a blue roof to a wall-spanning pink and brown curtain.
Passive House design strategies meet zippy hues and patterns, from a blue roof to a wall-spanning pink and brown curtain.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.