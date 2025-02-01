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s
Collection by
Ski Home Limited
Renovation from Old to Modern
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7
Photos
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
Passive House design strategies meet zippy hues and patterns, from a blue roof to a wall-spanning pink and brown curtain.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
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