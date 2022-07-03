SubscribeSign In
Collection by Sibylle Thaler

Renovation

A sensitivity to color and texture drove many design decisions. In the family room, a plywood climbing wall adds a playful touch.
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
"Usage of the space to be wallpapered is also key," Sherman says. "If you are installing in a bathroom, you certainly don’t want to use anything water sensitive. And if you have kids or pets, you don’t want anything that can’t be cleaned easily. Once you have determined these aspects, you can swing any direction on color and pattern to suit your taste."
Designing two narrow bathrooms–one with an encroaching concrete retaining wall—required major creativity. A wall-mounted Duravit Starck toilet was a big space saver, as was the four-foot-long Kohler soaking tub, a foot shorter than the standard size. duravit.com kohler.com ikea.com
The Nomad Shelf System from Skagerak is part of an innovative storage system that has a thin, space-saving profile. Designed to resemble a ladder, the Nomad rests on the wall, keeping a small footprint. The ladder comes with four hooks, which make it easy to hang small accessories, and the rungs of the ladder can be draped with towels. The Nomad Ladder can be used with the Nomad shelf to create more surface area for storing other items.
The tiles are also from Hisbalit, though green-grey and rectangular. The shower tap is from Omnires.
An Emily quartz bathtub by Caml-Tomlin is surrounded by Ceragres’ fade and frammenti tile.
In the marble-paved bathroom, the architects employed a simple trick to get the most out of the small space. Since the ceilings were already high, they raised the floor level about two feet to fit a Dornbracht bathtub beneath the shower. “By doing so, we also gained a storage space under the bathroom floor, and the window, without moving it, suddenly was in the right place!” Eugeni says. The shower head and sink are by Duravit.
Carrara marble clads the spacious bathroom.
Sinks and a toilet from Laufen’s Il Bagno Alessi line add a sculptural presence to the master bathroom.
“The central vision was threefold: interiors that would bring the family joy, support their daily activities, and provide specific areas of refuge for each member and as a family,” says Chenault, who integrated a Hansgrohe Axor rain shower in the master bath, which has frosted glass.
A Design Within Reach bed is steps away from a Second Floor sink by Duravit that’s outfitted with an Essence Grohe faucet. Benjamin Moore’s Templeton Gray is painted on the master bathroom’s wood paneling.
Interior details
Aquatica True Ofuro Freestanding Stone Japanese Soaking Bathtub Website: https://www.aquaticausa.com/products/627722004026-aquatica-trueofuro-freestanding-solid-surface-bathtub
Master bathroom
