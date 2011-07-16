Renegade Jewelry (and more!)

The ever-awesome Renegade Craft Fair touched down at Fort Mason in San Francisco last weekend, and the place was predictably chock-full of handcrafted brilliance. Walking through the aisles, I was struck by two thoughts: boy, do I want to make more things, and wow, do I want to buy a lot of stuff here. Check out the picks from my Renegade partner-in-crime, Dwell's assistant editor Diana, and click through the slideshow to see my favorite finds (a lot of which is jewelry! Lots of great jewelry this year!).