Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Keith Pleas

Remodels

View 5 Photos
Before: The apartment, located in a 1901 building, had previously been converted to a 10-bedroom boarding house dominated by a long hallway.
Before: The apartment, located in a 1901 building, had previously been converted to a 10-bedroom boarding house dominated by a long hallway.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,