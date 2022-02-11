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Collection by Suzanne Beattie

Remodels

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High windows in the bathroom preserves privacy.
High windows in the bathroom preserves privacy.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
The bathroom was enlivened with a wall of hexagonal blue Pratt &amp; Larson tile.
“A lot of renovations today have so much white and gray, and we wanted to run away from that,” says São Paulo native Joyce Prestes. “We really wanted color.”
“A lot of renovations today have so much white and gray, and we wanted to run away from that,” says São Paulo native Joyce Prestes. “We really wanted color.”
With a brand-new plan, vibrant decor, and a bright-yellow door, Ghislaine Viñas reinvigorated a 600-square-foot kit house for her family.
With a brand-new plan, vibrant decor, and a bright-yellow door, Ghislaine Viñas reinvigorated a 600-square-foot kit house for her family.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
TKTK A built-in table, opened up etc
TKTK A built-in table, opened up etc
After purchasing the ruins in 2017, Barbara and Andreas worked with Mexico City firm Pedro y Juana to rebuild them into two separate houses.
After purchasing the ruins in 2017, Barbara and Andreas worked with Mexico City firm Pedro y Juana to rebuild them into two separate houses.
An enormous contemporary light fitting has been installed in the roof space above the family room, creating a dramatic contrast with the old timber structure. This element epitomizes the way new and old elements sit together in the renovated home.
An enormous contemporary light fitting has been installed in the roof space above the family room, creating a dramatic contrast with the old timber structure. This element epitomizes the way new and old elements sit together in the renovated home.
The sliding front door is made of glass panels, and its bright red color was inspired by the red doors (symbolic of fortune and prosperity) found in traditional villages in Taiwan. “We wanted the front door to be transparent so that light filters into the interior even when the door is closed,” says Chu. “It was very important to have a constant relationship between inside and outside.”
The sliding front door is made of glass panels, and its bright red color was inspired by the red doors (symbolic of fortune and prosperity) found in traditional villages in Taiwan. “We wanted the front door to be transparent so that light filters into the interior even when the door is closed,” says Chu. “It was very important to have a constant relationship between inside and outside.”
The renovated ’50s home has Japandi interiors, an original brick fireplace, a pool, and prime access to the high desert landscape.
The renovated ’50s home has Japandi interiors, an original brick fireplace, a pool, and prime access to the high desert landscape.
The garage highlights the Lubkes’ structural engineering expertise with a 13-foot concrete wall built by Dolan Construction.
The garage highlights the Lubkes’ structural engineering expertise with a 13-foot concrete wall built by Dolan Construction.

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