Remodel
Very few things are as rewarding as transforming a fixer-upper into the home of your dreams. Yet, anyone who has traveled down the path of renovation knows how windy that road can be. To help combat unforeseen challenges, we asked expert renovators what all they would consider before investing in a fixer-upper.
Some of the furnishings and materials were sourced from a company in L.A. called Unbuilt.co that buys leftovers from construction sites. “They work hard at giving materials a second chance,” says Jade. This is where she found the mixed-pattern tiles they’ve used on the front and back porches.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.