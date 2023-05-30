Architect Polly Harbison designs an extension for her sister’s home to include a kitchen, a bedroom with an outdoor shower, and wide-open garden views.
The split-level 1954 home still has many of its original finishes—plus an updated kitchen, bathroom, and powder room.
The couple behind Working Holiday revamped a nondescript house from top to bottom with brick and oak floors, limewash and Roman clay walls, and a checkerboard-tiled bathroom.
Bestor Architecture gave this 1931 residence a gleaming renovation with vibrant tile, custom millwork, and an abundance of glazing.
Designed by Charles M. Goodman, this townhome has an updated kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, and two airy upper-level bedrooms with curvaceous ceilings.
Originally built in 1740, this farmhouse was expanded in the 1840s and overhauled in 1982 by architect John Messick.
Alison and Jay Carroll took the desert home down to the studs and rebuilt it with smooth plaster, custom millwork, and an outdoor shower and tub.
The new home quotes the forms and materials of the neighborhood, but remixes them in a more contemporary combination.
Warwas offset the rear of the ADU to accommodate the power lines running behind the house, and he designed a window in the office/guest room upstairs that meets the roof in the same way that the window off the dining area/kitchen meets the ground.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.