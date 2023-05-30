SubscribeSign In
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Very few things are as rewarding as transforming a fixer-upper into the home of your dreams. Yet, anyone who has traveled down the path of renovation knows how windy that road can be. To help combat unforeseen challenges, we asked expert renovators what all they would consider before investing in a fixer-upper.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Some of the furnishings and materials were sourced from a company in L.A. called Unbuilt.co that buys leftovers from construction sites. “They work hard at giving materials a second chance,” says Jade. This is where she found the mixed-pattern tiles they’ve used on the front and back porches.
The new kitchen-and-dining area connects to the living area and the rear yard.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
A bright orange front door pops against the crisp white exterior and native landscaping.
