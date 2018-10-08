Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
Floor Plan of 4Square House by David Ross
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
The kitchen and dining area share the parlor level. The stair runs behind the blue core and the kitchen appliances are tucked into it. Priscilla finds the kitchen more efficient than her prior, much larger kitchen. "It's amazing how little you need,
The den is now outfitted with custom storage for Joel’s vinyl collection. Also, this creates an area for the couple’s television out of the main living space.
The Buff & Hensman cofounder built hundreds of houses across Southern California—and his personal residence is an ’80s gem with a geometric facade and a lofted primary suite.
The bed now sits under one of Yung's artworks and a light fixture he designed and constructed.
Set in the rolling hills of Kent, this house by Hollaway Studio pairs a rustic flint facade with floor-to-ceiling glazing and a striking metal roof.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.